29,948 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Purchased by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,204.5% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 287 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 10,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.90 per share, with a total value of $1,000,298.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 324,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,390,876.70. This represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNFP opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $98.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Key Pinnacle Financial Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $118 from $115 and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Benzinga analyst update

The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Director Robert A. McCabe Jr. purchased roughly $1.0 million of PNFP shares. The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. SEC insider transaction filing

The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results provided a favorable backdrop. Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. 2026 second-quarter earnings presentation

Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pinnacle declared its regular $0.50-per-share quarterly common-stock dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Pinnacle dividend announcement

payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $112 from $109 but maintained a “Neutral” rating. The increase reflects somewhat improved valuation expectations, although the rating indicates limited conviction that the shares will substantially outperform.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

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