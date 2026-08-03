3,000 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $730.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $794.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $762.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.13 and a 200-day moving average of $711.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.29%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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