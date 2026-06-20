3,000,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Bought by Employees Provident Fund Board

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $240,840,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Employees Provident Fund Board's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Employees Provident Fund Board owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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