302,995 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after buying an additional 4,820,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,060,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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