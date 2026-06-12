3,053 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Burkett Asset Management Ltd

Burkett Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. ASML makes up 3.3% of Burkett Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,903.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,529.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,365.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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