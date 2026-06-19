30,877 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Acquired by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,877 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

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