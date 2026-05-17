3,093 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,093 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $893,139,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $748,127,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $769.63 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.56 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $616.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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