31,000 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 155,200.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $49.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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