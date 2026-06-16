31,033 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.97, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $398.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.88.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total transaction of $1,277,046.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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