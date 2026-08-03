3,105,669 Shares in Jade Biosciences, Inc. $JBIO Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,105,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,557,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.29% of Jade Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBIO. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671,083 shares of the company's stock worth $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,757 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,323,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $24,345,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,382,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 2,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 837,193 shares during the period.

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBIO opened at $19.75 on Monday. Jade Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBIO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Jade Biosciences from $39.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jade Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jade Biosciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

See Also

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