31,191 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Acquired by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 0.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $287,660,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $76,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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