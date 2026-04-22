3,159 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,159 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Carlisle Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $362.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,324.44. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $393.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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