317,093 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Bought by Employees Provident Fund Board

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 317,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,774,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.5% of Employees Provident Fund Board's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. S Harris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,017.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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