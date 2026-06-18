31,830 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Purchased by Evolve Private Wealth LLC

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,830 shares of the information technology service provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 5,760 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 193,422 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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