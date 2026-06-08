318,743 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 318,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,948,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 421,470 shares of company stock worth $14,570,945 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teva reported new real-world survey data showing AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR improved quality-of-life measures for Huntington’s disease chorea patients and reduced caregiver strain, supporting the outlook for one of its key branded medicines. Article Title

Teva reported new real-world survey data showing AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR improved quality-of-life measures for Huntington’s disease chorea patients and reduced caregiver strain, supporting the outlook for one of its key branded medicines. Positive Sentiment: Teva expanded its European biosimilars business with the launch of AHZANTIVE, strengthening its growth strategy and broadening its presence in ophthalmology. Article Title

Teva expanded its European biosimilars business with the launch of AHZANTIVE, strengthening its growth strategy and broadening its presence in ophthalmology. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted Teva as a generic-drug stock to watch as biosimilars, complex generics and specialty drugs become increasingly important growth drivers. Article Title

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TEVA opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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