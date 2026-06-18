32,183 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Purchased by Asset One Wealth Management LLC

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in Duke Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $123.73 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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