323,052 Shares in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323,052 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $21,441,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $205,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,158 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $163,964,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 374.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,907,801 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $195,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,034,969.15. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,918.76. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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