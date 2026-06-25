325,393 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to lift its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, a signal of confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Article Title

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to lift its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, a signal of confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: News that several large banks, including Wells Fargo, are planning dividend increases and stock buybacks supports sentiment around the banking sector and reinforces expectations for capital return to shareholders. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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