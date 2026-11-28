State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421,384 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 3,316,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.98% of Restaurant Brands International worth $245,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $78,678,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 554.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 994,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $45,068,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J. Doyle sold 45,187 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $3,325,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 263,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,368,944. The trade was a 14.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 57,574 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $4,671,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,031,935.12. This represents a 21.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a global quick-service restaurant company that owns and franchises Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs. Its business centers on developing and supporting these restaurant brands, with a large share of locations operated by franchisees. The company's brands offer a range of products and services, including burgers and sandwiches, coffee and baked goods, fried chicken and seafood, and sub sandwiches. Restaurant Brands International serves customers through restaurants and, where available, delivery and digital ordering services.

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