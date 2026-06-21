33,295 Shares in Genuine Parts Company $GPC Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,051,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 253.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.88.

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About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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