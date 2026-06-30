34,100 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the sale, the director owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,886,572.40. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 93,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,746 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

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