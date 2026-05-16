34,236 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,236 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $11,982,000. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after purchasing an additional 414,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ADBE opened at $247.60 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.83. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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