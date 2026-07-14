34,504 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solstice Advanced Mat has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $90.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.61.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.38.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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