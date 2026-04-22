34,884 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Purchased by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.4% of TABR Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $204.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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