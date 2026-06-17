34,973 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,994,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.4%

HOOD stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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