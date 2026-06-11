349,890 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $34,957,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5%

SCHW stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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