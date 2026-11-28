Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 233.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MP Materials worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 73.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts: Sign Up

MP Materials Stock Up 1.4%

MP opened at $35.81 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.37 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business's revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MP Materials from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MP Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Rosenthal bought 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,360,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,814,238.53. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett purchased 5,476 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $198,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,371.25. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,603 shares of company stock worth $3,573,677. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials is a U.S. rare earth materials company that mines and processes rare earth elements and is expanding into permanent magnet manufacturing. Its products include rare earth concentrate and separated materials such as neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), which are used in high-performance magnets for applications including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and other industrial equipment. The company's principal mining and processing site is Mountain Pass in California. MP Materials was formed in 2017 to acquire and restart the Mountain Pass operation, a long-established rare earth mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MP Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MP Materials wasn't on the list.

While MP Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report