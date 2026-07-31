35,109 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

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Key Stories Impacting American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to $6.25–$6.55 per share , broadly in line with the $6.35 analyst consensus midpoint. Management cited robust demand from data centers and other large customers. American Electric Power lifts forecast as AI fuels electricity surge

AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to , broadly in line with the $6.35 analyst consensus midpoint. Management cited robust demand from data centers and other large customers. Positive Sentiment: The utility expanded expected new-load additions to 69 gigawatts through 2030 and secured approximately 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to benefit from accelerating power demand. It also expects up to $16 billion in cost offsets from load growth and $1.4 billion in customer savings from federal loan guarantees and grants. AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Guidance

The utility expanded expected new-load additions to and secured approximately 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to benefit from accelerating power demand. It also expects up to $16 billion in cost offsets from load growth and $1.4 billion in customer savings from federal loan guarantees and grants. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7% year over year , reflecting solid operating growth, but the company’s outlook remains dependent on executing substantial generation and transmission investments to serve new demand. AEP Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Second-quarter revenue increased , reflecting solid operating growth, but the company’s outlook remains dependent on executing substantial generation and transmission investments to serve new demand. Negative Sentiment: AEP reported second-quarter operating earnings of $1.36 per share, below estimates of approximately $1.48–$1.49 and down from $1.43 a year earlier. Tax timing and the impact of a prior transaction weighed on results. GAAP earnings fell to $1.31 per share from $2.29 in the prior-year quarter. American Electric Power misses Q2 earnings estimates

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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