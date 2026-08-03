3,522 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Bought by VectorGlobal IAG Inc.

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,522 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,162,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Amgen Wins Backing in Europe for Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. First Amgen Scholars Program in India Launches

Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Amgen Q2 Earnings Preview

Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $360 but retained a Hold rating. With the target below the recent trading level, the update reinforces concerns that much of Amgen’s positive outlook may already be reflected in the shares. Barclays Boosts Amgen Price Target

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $385.16 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $356.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.97. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.77 and a 52 week high of $398.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Amgen's payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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