35,255 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,560,000. Amundi raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 performance: Bloom reported approximately $1.07 billion in quarterly revenue, up 165.5% year over year and well above expectations. EPS of $0.78 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Product Growth, View Up

Bloom reported approximately $1.07 billion in quarterly revenue, up 165.5% year over year and well above expectations. EPS of $0.78 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.39. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management raised its full-year revenue outlook to $3.9 billion–$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion–$3.8 billion, citing product growth, onsite power demand and rising orders from AI data centers.

Management raised its full-year revenue outlook to $3.9 billion–$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion–$3.8 billion, citing product growth, onsite power demand and rising orders from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure opportunity: Bloom’s fuel-cell systems are increasingly viewed as a solution for data centers facing power shortages. An expanded Brookfield financing backstop, reportedly reaching $25 billion, could support large-scale customer deployments and future growth. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Bloom’s fuel-cell systems are increasingly viewed as a solution for data centers facing power shortages. An expanded Brookfield financing backstop, reportedly reaching $25 billion, could support large-scale customer deployments and future growth. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst coverage: Mizuho upgraded BE to Outperform and set a $242 price target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research upgraded the stock to Strong Buy. JPMorgan maintained Overweight with a $314 target, and BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $295 target. Mizuho Upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded to Outperform and set a $242 price target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research upgraded the stock to Strong Buy. JPMorgan maintained Overweight with a $314 target, and BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $295 target. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed Wall Street view: Wells Fargo lowered its target to $176 and kept an Equal Weight rating, while BMO cut its target to $227 and maintained Market Perform. These reductions reflect concerns that the stock’s valuation already prices in substantial AI-related growth.

Wells Fargo lowered its target to $176 and kept an Equal Weight rating, while BMO cut its target to $227 and maintained Market Perform. These reductions reflect concerns that the stock’s valuation already prices in substantial AI-related growth. Negative Sentiment: High volatility and valuation risk: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom remains richly valued, with a high P/E ratio and significant leverage. The stock’s recent sell-off and sharp reversals also indicate that sentiment is highly speculative, particularly among retail investors.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 26.5%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 276.26 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Bloom Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $250.00 to $218.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $829,439.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,715,449.30. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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