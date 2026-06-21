35,320 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Acquired by McAlvany Wealth Management LLC

McAlvany Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 3.2% of McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,726,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,151,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,928,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 632.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 119,855 shares of the company's stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 233,795 shares of the company's stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 120,866 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.65 from $4.50, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.65 from $4.50, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $4.88 from $4.74 and FY2028 EPS to $4.48 from $4.09, indicating a more constructive long-term outlook for the company.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $4.88 from $4.74 and FY2028 EPS to $4.48 from $4.09, indicating a more constructive long-term outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all revised higher, which may help investor sentiment around future cash generation and earnings stability.

Quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all revised higher, which may help investor sentiment around future cash generation and earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so the revisions are supportive but not a strong bullish endorsement.

Zacks Research maintained a rating, so the revisions are supportive but not a strong bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: The new estimates remain below the broader consensus FY2026 earnings estimate of $4.98 per share, suggesting analysts still see some caution in the outlook.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.0%

WPM stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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