354,192 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX Bought by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 354,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Tango Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc owned about 0.26% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,517 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 506,188 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 111,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,897 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 257,668 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. Analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 38,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,815,550. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Beckman sold 10,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $126,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,259,481.22. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 211,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.67.

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Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company's lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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