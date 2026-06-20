3,545 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,404,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 55,691 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,865,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $569,227,000 after acquiring an additional 537,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedarwood Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $465.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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