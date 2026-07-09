35,660 Shares in Wayfair Inc. $W Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company's stock worth $251,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,125,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 197.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company's stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 351.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company's stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 1,007,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.96. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.Wayfair's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $8,746,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,299,053.76. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,925 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,749. Insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair is getting fresh promotional coverage around outdoor and home-decor deals, which may help reinforce consumer demand heading into the key summer selling season. Article Title

Wayfair is getting fresh promotional coverage around outdoor and home-decor deals, which may help reinforce consumer demand heading into the key summer selling season. Positive Sentiment: A local report that Wayfair plans to open a large-format store near Princeton suggests the company is still investing in omnichannel growth, which could expand brand reach and customer traffic. Article Title

A local report that Wayfair plans to open a large-format store near Princeton suggests the company is still investing in omnichannel growth, which could expand brand reach and customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained supportive overall, with Zacks Research keeping a Strong-Buy rating even after slightly lowering earnings estimates for 2028, which indicates the longer-term thesis is still intact despite modest forecast trimming. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained supportive overall, with Zacks Research keeping a rating even after slightly lowering earnings estimates for 2028, which indicates the longer-term thesis is still intact despite modest forecast trimming. Neutral Sentiment: Additional shopping-deal articles featuring discounted patio sets, sheds, and decor are likely drawing traffic to Wayfair’s platform, but they are promotional in nature and do not materially change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Additional shopping-deal articles featuring discounted patio sets, sheds, and decor are likely drawing traffic to Wayfair’s platform, but they are promotional in nature and do not materially change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Jon Blotner was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so it looks more routine than alarming. Article Title

An insider sale by Jon Blotner was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so it looks more routine than alarming. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged down its near- and long-term EPS estimates, adding a bit of pressure to the stock as investors continue to focus on profitability and earnings durability. Article Title

Zacks Research nudged down its near- and long-term EPS estimates, adding a bit of pressure to the stock as investors continue to focus on profitability and earnings durability. Negative Sentiment: The insider sale can still weigh on sentiment even if it was pre-planned, since investors often view executive selling as a cautious signal when the shares have already run up. Article Title

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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