358,732 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 358,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,799,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,719 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,202,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $96,544,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $197,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here