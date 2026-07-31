35,896 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,896 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 385,572 shares of the software company's stock valued at $92,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the software company's stock valued at $65,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,064 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock valued at $364,076,000 after purchasing an additional 273,765 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.50 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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