36,210 Shares in Wayfair Inc. $W Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company's stock worth $251,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $108,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company's stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company's stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 1,007,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $40,536,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair announced plans to open a new large-format retail store in Cincinnati in 2027, expanding its physical-store footprint and signaling continued investment in high-traffic U.S. markets. Wayfair Continues Nationwide Retail Expansion With New Cincinnati Store

Wayfair announced plans to open a new large-format retail store in Cincinnati in 2027, expanding its physical-store footprint and signaling continued investment in high-traffic U.S. markets. Positive Sentiment: The company is also promoting aggressive Memorial Day discounts across furniture, outdoor items, mattresses, and other home categories, which could help drive traffic and near-term sales momentum. Wayfair kicks off Memorial Day Clearance Event with up to 70% off thousands of items

The company is also promoting aggressive Memorial Day discounts across furniture, outdoor items, mattresses, and other home categories, which could help drive traffic and near-term sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional deal-focused coverage reinforces that Wayfair is leaning into seasonal promotions, which may support conversion rates and customer demand during a key shopping period.

Additional deal-focused coverage reinforces that Wayfair is leaning into seasonal promotions, which may support conversion rates and customer demand during a key shopping period. Neutral Sentiment: News about Wayfair opening a store in Cincinnati and taking over a large Oakley retail space highlights ongoing store expansion, but the financial impact will likely be gradual rather than immediate. Wayfair opening store in Cincinnati

News about Wayfair opening a store in Cincinnati and taking over a large Oakley retail space highlights ongoing store expansion, but the financial impact will likely be gradual rather than immediate. Neutral Sentiment: Wayfair priced $400 million of 7.125% senior secured notes due 2034, which improves liquidity but adds debt and interest expense, making the market view on the financing mixed. Wayfair Prices Offering of $400 Million Senior Secured Notes

Wayfair priced $400 million of 7.125% senior secured notes due 2034, which improves liquidity but adds debt and interest expense, making the market view on the financing mixed. Negative Sentiment: The new debt offering may weigh on sentiment because it raises leverage and future financing costs, even though it also provides capital for operations and expansion.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.0%

W opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $8,823,243.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 703,785 shares of company stock valued at $54,004,173. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

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