36,400 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $185,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,386. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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