366,179 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $19,609,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $89,584,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 118,909 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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