36,800 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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