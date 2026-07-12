3,684 Shares in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Casey's General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.58, for a total value of $443,917.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,918.36. This represents a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $819.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 272,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $823.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.17. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $490.00 and a one year high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

More Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Jim Cramer Suggests Buying 10 Casey’s Shares Every Three Weeks

Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update.

Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update. Negative Sentiment: CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. SEC Filing

CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. Negative Sentiment: CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. also sold 5,700 shares, adding to the impression that insiders are taking profits after the stock’s recent rally. SEC Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $794.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens set a $975.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Casey's General Stores from $1,032.00 to $995.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here