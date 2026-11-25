Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,119 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 37,135 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $211,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 136.9% during the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Recent Apple Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Article: What Is Apple Planning With Its New Autonomous AI Agent?

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: The AI-agent opportunity remains uncertain: Apple may not launch until late 2027, and its comparatively restrained AI infrastructure investment raises questions about serving complex features at scale.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $400.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.77, for a total transaction of $845,942.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,889,804. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 292,131 shares of company stock worth $97,438,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report