3,715 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in ARM by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ARM Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of ARM opened at $327.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.32, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.64 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price objective on ARM in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 in the last ninety days.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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