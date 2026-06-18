3,752 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Vulcan Materials comprises about 3.1% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 225,132 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Obion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $326.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $294.34 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average of $290.08.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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