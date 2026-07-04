37,753 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Portman Square Capital LLP

Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $600,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 0.0% of Portman Square Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $321,515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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