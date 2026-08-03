3,794 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,794 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 198 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 229 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMG alerts: Sign Up

More Affiliated Managers Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMG reported second-quarter 2026 economic EPS of $8.29 , up from $5.39 a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $7.90–$7.85. Diluted EPS was $6.95. AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2026

AMG reported second-quarter 2026 economic EPS of , up from $5.39 a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $7.90–$7.85. Diluted EPS was $6.95. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue reached approximately $640.7 million , exceeding the roughly $590.9 million consensus estimate. Results benefited from record assets under management, higher revenues and strong inflows into alternative strategies. Affiliated Managers’ Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues and Record AUM

Quarterly revenue reached approximately , exceeding the roughly $590.9 million consensus estimate. Results benefited from record assets under management, higher revenues and strong inflows into alternative strategies. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and conference call highlighted operating momentum and asset-gathering trends that could support future fee revenue and earnings. The report also showed a 20.17% return on equity and a 35.55% net margin. AMG 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call highlighted operating momentum and asset-gathering trends that could support future fee revenue and earnings. The report also showed a 20.17% return on equity and a 35.55% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: AMG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 10. The distribution has minimal direct impact because its annualized yield is approximately 0.0%.

AMG declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 10. The distribution has minimal direct impact because its annualized yield is approximately 0.0%. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses partly offset the strong revenue and inflow performance, while some reported revenue figures varied by accounting presentation. Investors may continue watching expense control and organic growth for confirmation that the earnings improvement is sustainable.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Annette Franqui acquired 750 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.88 per share, with a total value of $228,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,174.56. This trade represents a 61.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodriguez Felix V. Matos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $300,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,311,486.42. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,719. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $367.57 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $382.75. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $590.94 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 37.72%.The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 35.64 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Affiliated Managers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Affiliated Managers Group wasn't on the list.

While Affiliated Managers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here