3,832 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Hegarty Advisors LLC

Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Hegarty Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Article Title

Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Positive Sentiment: Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Article Title

Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Article Title

BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Article Title

Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Negative Sentiment: Commentary warning that the AI and Nasdaq-100 trade may be overheating could weigh on sentiment if investors start rotating out of high-growth tech exposure. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $723.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.56 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $717.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.53.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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