3,846 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by SG Trading Solutions LLC

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,846 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 3.8%

LMT stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $540.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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