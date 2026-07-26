3,863,986 Shares in Barclays PLC $BCS Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,863,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $81,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Barclays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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