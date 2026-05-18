38,906 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,906 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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